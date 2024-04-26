Civic officer’s heroic actions avert disaster in Pattaya blaze

PATTAYA, Thailand – A civic officer from Jomtien district, has earned the admiration of Pattaya locals for his courageous response during a recent fire emergency. The incident unfolded on the evening of April 22, during Chalathon Moryathai’s day off. While working as a motorcycle taxi to earn extra income near Soi 16, Central Pattaya, he heard cries for help and noticed a blaze erupting from overhead communication cables.







Reacting swiftly, Chalathon assessed the situation and saw flames reaching up to 5 meters high, posing a potential explosion risk to nearby electrical equipment. Without hesitation, he alerted the Pattaya Fire Department and coordinated with them while racing to retrieve fire extinguishers from nearby residents.

Despite initial efforts from the ground, the force of the extinguishers was insufficient to reach the flames. Undeterred, Chalathon ascended to the second floor of an adjacent building, scaling balconies to reach a vantage point closer to the fire. With a daring leap across windows, he successfully administered fire suppression measures, preventing the blaze from spreading further into residential areas.

Reflecting on the incident, Chalathon expressed gratitude for the community’s recognition of his efforts, emphasizing his sense of duty to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, even outside his regular working hours. His unwavering commitment to public service and quick thinking in the face of danger showcase the training and ethos instilled in him as a civic officer during his six years of service.







Commander Sawet Permpool, a seasoned civic manager at the Pattaya City Administration Office, commended Chalathon’s exemplary conduct in providing assistance during the crisis. The Jomtien district’s civic team, comprising 31 officers, undergoes regular training to ensure tourist safety within their jurisdiction. Their cohesive operation, ready to assist those in distress at all times, aligns with Pattaya’s commitment to public safety and welfare.





































