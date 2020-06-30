Pattaya gives flu shots in Soi Khopai

Pattaya public-health workers administered free flu shots at a community outreach visit to the Soi Khopai Community.

Neighborhood Secretary Kantana Pornchai welcomed Nurse Naanya Jantrakad, who led the June 29 health fair.







Seasonal-flu shots were given to senior citizens, pregnant women, small children and those with other chronic diseases.

Health workers also distributed abate to prevent the breeding of dengue fever-carrying mosquitos, and condoms.

Those interested in receiving flu shots should call 038-429-166.



















