Pattaya tightens public order and parking regulations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn instructed all departments within the Administrative Division to report on their progress and challenges at a meeting of the Administrative Division on January 9. He emphasized the need for continued collaboration to address issues like maintaining public order and combating drug-related problems. He also highlighted the importance of tackling the issue of illegal drugs in schools, especially cannabis and e-cigarettes, by integrating efforts with relevant agencies to raise awareness among students, youth, and parents.



Additionally, Wuttisak instructed departments to tighten enforcement of regulations related to street vendors, homeless individuals, and the illegal renting of beach chairs. He also discussed the installation of clear signage marking the boundary between Pattaya City and Na Jomtien, to prevent confusion about jurisdictional areas.

Further, he directed the Administrative Division to prepare a plan for enforcing parking regulations, with a goal of implementing the “No Parking” policy starting on February 1, along the South Pattaya Road. This initiative is part of the broader “Keep Our City Clean” campaign to reduce traffic congestion and improve the city’s overall image.













































