NewsPattaya Congratulations to Amphon Saengkaew on being re-elected as President of the Pattaya Press Association for another term By Pattaya Mail January 11, 2025 0 164 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Congratulations to ‘Pee Ning’ Amphon Saengkaew, Samart Thongrod and Tiwakorn Kritmanee. PATTAYA, Thailand – “Ning” Amphon Saengkaew received unanimous support from fellow journalists. Also, congratulations to the newly elected Vice Presidents of the Pattaya Press Association, Samart Thongrod and Tiwakorn Kritmanee.