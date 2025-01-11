Drunk woman claims somtam vendor fakes his injuries after car-food cart collision in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of a car accident involving a street food cart at the entrance of Soi Buakhao, Central Pattaya, on January 10.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found a damaged food cart selling som tum (papaya salad) and Thai-style Isaan food, with its contents scattered across the road. The car involved was a bronze Toyota Vios. A tourist, believed to be from Singapore, was found in a severely intoxicated state behind the wheel.



The food cart vendor, identified as 58-year-old Sakda Srichok, had sustained head injuries and abrasions but declined medical treatment, fearing he wouldn’t be able to afford the hospital bills.

A woman, also intoxicated, was heard shouting at the vendor, claiming he was faking his injuries and accusing him of being “dramatic.” She even tried to change the identity of the person driving the car and was seen causing a disturbance, yelling at both the injured vendor and the responding officers.

Witnesses claimed that the woman repeatedly told officers that she knew a high-ranking police officer and questioned why they were detaining her.

Locals reacted with amusement and clapped as officers struggled to control the chaotic scene. The suspect was reportedly uncooperative, and at one point, attempted to block efforts to aid the vendor and apprehend the driver.



Witnesses stated that the foreign man drove into the food cart but instead of offering assistance, he argued that he was the one who had been hit. Additionally, he seemed indifferent to the vendor’s injuries.

Initial investigations by Police Captain Sombat Kaewmoolmuk, Deputy Investigating Officer at Pattaya Police Station, revealed conflicting accounts. The intoxicated woman claimed she was the driver, while local witnesses insisted that the foreigner had been behind the wheel. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the true driver and will proceed with legal actions accordingly.







































