A burglar made off with a designer handbag stuffed with cash in a car break-in at Mabprachan Reservoir.

Siriluk Suaklang, 34, called Banglamung police Dec. 19 to report that someone smashed the window of her Bangkok-registered Toyota Fortuner while she was taking her daughter to an acting class at the Pong lake.

She had left her Chanel purse worth 76,000 baht in the car. Inside the handbag was 98,000 baht, she said.

Police are investigating.