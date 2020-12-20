CCSA confirms 576 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok – The number of new COVID-19 infections linked to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon is now 576 cases comprising 516 foreign laborers, and 19 Thais diagnosed after going to the market, with one living in Bangkok. The rest of the cases had all returned from foreign countries.







Spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, today anounced the 576 new cases of COVID-19.

516 of them are foreign laborers who were tested and confirmed positive last night.

The latest confirmed of 19 cases are Thais related to the Samut Sakhon seafood market; they are now being hospitalized in Samut Sakhon hospital, Ban Phaeo hospital and other private hospitals.

Moreover, one of the 19 recent cases is a 78-year-old female living in Prachachuen ประชาชื่นarea, who went to Mahachai market earlier this month. She has severe symptoms requiring respiratory support.

The other 41 cases are returnees listed as 1 from Qatar, 30 from Bahrain, 2 from the Netherlands, 1 from Germany, 1 from the UAE, 1 from Ghana, 2 from the UK, 1 from Switzerland, and 2 from Myanmar.





With all of the recent infections, accumulated cases in Thailand now number 4,907.

Overall 4,041 have recovered; 60 have passed away; and 806 are being treated in hospital.

The CCSA spokesperson requested employers and foreign laborers to monitor the situation and cooperate with the officers who are testing both foreign laborers and Thais in Samut Sakhon. CCSA expects that from today December 20 – 23, at least 10,300 specimens will be examined. The spokesperson also suggested anybody who went to Samut Sakhon since 1st of December monitor themselves. If they have any concerns about being infected, they can have a full diagnosis at any nearby hospital. (NNT)















