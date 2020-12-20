Thais go to polls to vote for local representatives

Samut Sakhon -The elections of Provincial Administrative Organizations took place throughout the kingdom today, with anti-coronavirus measures tightened at all polling stations.

Polling venues opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m., as many provinces saw a good turnout. All voters were asked to wear a face mask at all times. Despite the recent outbreak, a large number of people showed up to vote for their representatives.







Failure to vote on Sunday will result in a two-year ban from the political spectrum, meaning non-voters will not be able to run for office or seek removal of political office holders.

The Election Commission’s Secretary General Jarungwit Pumma was in Mahachai sub-district of Samut Sakhon province to check up on poll officials and voters.

To reduce crowding, each polling station accommodates 600 voters, instead of 1,000 as in normal times. Voters found to have a body temperature over 37.5 degrees Celsius will be assigned to an isolated area. (NNT)
















