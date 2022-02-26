Pattaya tell utilities to work faster burying overhead wires

Pattaya urged utility companies working to bury power and electricity wires across the city to work faster and return streets and sidewalks to usable condition.

Worapoj Pongpalee, a secretary to Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, told representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority, National Telecom, the Provincial Waterworks Authority and other groups working on the cable-burying project that roads need to be reopening and sidewalks repaired quickly, as the roadwork and broken footpaths cause too much inconvenience and embarrassment to the city.



Meeting Feb. 25, the group of utilities gave city officials updates on work to bury electricity lines on Second and Third roads and Walking Street; communication line burying on South, Central, Second and Sukhumvit roads, water pipes at the Najomtien-Chaiyapruek junction, and roadwork on Second Road.







Based on the updates, mayor advisor Paiwan Aromchuen, who chaired the meeting, said real progress should be obvious in April and May.

































