Thai help center set up in Lviv, Ukraine

The government will set up a center to help Thai people in Ukraine in Lviv city, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said the Thai embassy in Warsaw planned to set up the help center at either Цісар or Tsisar hotel in Lviv. Officials of the embassy will be at the selected hotel where Thai evacuees will be accommodated and assistance will be coordinated for them. Lviv would gather Thai people from risky areas in Ukraine before their return to Thailand, the spokesman said.



According to MrThanakorn, the Thai embassy is deploying vehicles to secure the transport of Thai people to Lviv amid highly uncertain situations.

Assistance may have to be adjusted because the Ukrainian sky is closed. Thai people from Ukraine may have to board chartered flights or Thai flights from Poland or other European countries back to Thailand. (TNA)


































