Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya extends a helping hand to the needy in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heartwarming display of community spirit unfolded at the Municipality Office in Nongprue, East Pattaya on May 2, as Rolf Rüegg, Community Service Director of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, extended a heartfelt gesture of support to the local community. The donation comprised essential foodstuffs, water, and wheelchairs, providing much-needed assistance to those facing hardships.







Mayor Winai Intapitak, alongside members of the municipality and social welfare officers, warmly welcomed the generous donations. Among the contributions were 15 bags of rice, each weighing 5 kilograms, 5 packs of canned fish, 50 packs of drinking water and 4 wheelchairs.

However, the significance of these donations surpasses mere material support; they embody a network of compassion and support for individuals facing adversity. The beneficiaries extend beyond mere numbers; they encompass bedridden patients, persons with disabilities, and those facing various challenges.









Through the collaborative efforts of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and the Nong Prue Municipality, these contributions will provide not only physical relief but also emotional comfort and dignity to the recipients. Mayor Intapitak expressed his profound gratitude, acknowledging the transformative impact these donations will have on the lives of those in need. “This goes beyond a mere gesture of goodwill,” he emphasized. “It serves as a lifeline for many in our community, offering hope and dignity during times of hardship.”



































