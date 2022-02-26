Young Thai and ASEAN influencers produce creative media content to address COVID-19 issues

The ASEAN Young Cyber Influencer program is collaborating with the Public Relations Department (PRD) to produce media pieces on COVID-19.

PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem spoke of the ASEAN Young Cyber Influencer program, which is supported by the ASEAN Secretariat. She said the program has met with success, with youths from ASEAN member countries participating by producing various types of media that reflected views and ideas which were beneficial to society.



Some of the topics covered include fake news management, confronting social media threats, keeping safe from COVID-19, and the mitigation of the airborne dust particles.

The youth-created media will be relayed through the PRD’s network as well as ASEAN’s collaboration network – the latter via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







The PRD is also coordinating preparations related to Thailand’s hosting of this year’s APEC summit. The deputy director-general noted that information is being relayed about economic collaboration between the 21 Asia-Pacific economies, along with preparations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at relevant meetings.

Sudruetai said the benefits of hosting APEC 2022 will be presented through PRD media outlets, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to also distribute information via its network.(NNT)



































