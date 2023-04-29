Pattaya taxi driver returns drunk American’s lost wallet

A Pattaya motorbike-taxi driver found and returned the fat wallet of an American passenger who arrived at his hotel with no money to pay her.

Nongluk Prakobsub, 46, said she found the wallet lying in the middle of Soi 6 around 4 a.m. after dropping Bobby Cornelius Brown at the Avani Pattaya Resort April 26.







Brown was drunk and realized when he got the South Pattaya hotel that he had lost his wallet. Nongluk didn’t raise a ruckus and just drove back to her taxi stand on Soi 6 when she spotted a wallet in the middle of the road. Sure enough, it was Brown’s.

Nongluk took the wallet containing 13,700 baht and 16 US dollars to the Pattaya Police Station where officers contacted Brown, who was too drunk to pick it up, but promised to fetch it once he sobered up.















