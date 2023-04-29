Pattaya gold thief caught while dying hair to evade arrest

A transgender woman wanted to robbing a Pattaya gold shop was caught while trying to change her hair color.

Chuenkamol Nasingkan, 30, was captured April 26 at an unidentified hair salon undergoing a dye job about four hours after allegedly robbing the Wanida gold shop on Soi Nernplubwan.







The suspect, who police said confessed, was brought back to the store to re-enact the crime. Shopkeeper Uthai Srirojanakul, 37, identified Chuenkamol as the person who parked a Honda MSX motorbike in front of the store and feigned interest in buying two 2-baht-weight gold necklaces.

While Uthai wasn’t looking, Chuenkamol dashed out the front door – which was left open to provide ventilation even though the security guard was at lunch – and took off for North Pattaya.







Police said Chuenkamol then sold one necklace at the Yaowarat Bangkok gold shop at the Big C Extra mall on Central Road and the other chain, along with a smaller gold necklace and pendant, at the Aurora gold shop at Terminal 21.

In all, Chuenkamol cashed out for more than 122,000 baht. But she still ended up wasting time haggling with the salon over the price of the dye job.















