A motorcyclist was killed when he ran a red light and was hit by a bus in Pattaya.

Pichet Chinpakdee, 35, died instantly in the April 25 midnight crash on Sukhumvit Road at the Soi Chaiyapruek intersections.

Eakapat Kumdej, 45, said he was driving the Sawang Thong Sawang Co. coach to Sattahip when Pichet’s Honda Scoopy crossed against a red light directly in front of him. There was no time to stop.

Police are verifying Eakapat’s story against traffic-camera video.