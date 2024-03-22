Pattaya tackles unregistered vehicles and golf cart rentals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities with the cooperation of Pattaya police rolled out a comprehensive campaign on March 21, targeting unregistered vehicles in Pattaya and on Koh Larn Island. Authorities also addressed concerns raised by residents regarding motorbikes lacking proper registration, licenses, and safety equipment. Instances of motorcycles being rented out without valid tax or registration plates were also highlighted.







As part of the ongoing efforts, Pattaya City reiterated its prohibition on operators renting out golf carts to tourists, emphasizing the imperative to reduce accidents and uphold safety standards on Koh Larn Island. This announcement, made on March 7, reaffirms the city’s strict stance in addressing road safety concerns.







Beyond its primary objective of curbing the use of unregistered vehicles, the campaign serves as a platform for constructive dialogue between authorities and the community, nurturing a culture of responsibility and safety on the roads of Pattaya and Koh Larn Island.





































