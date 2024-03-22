Thai and Chinese officials collaborate for tourist safety in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to the growing number of Chinese tourists, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand dispatched a delegation led by senior officials to evaluate safety measures for Chinese tourists in Pattaya and the eastern region of Thailand.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Santhikorn Worawan, Commander of Tourist Police Division 1, and Diplomat Consultant of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Pan Jin, spearheaded a high-level meeting held at the Pattaya Tourist Police offices on March 21, to discuss safety protocols for Chinese tourists, with a particular focus on water safety.

Discussions centred on enhancing water safety, especially for tourists engaging in water activities, as past incidents have predominantly occurred during such outings. Proposed measures included establishing a community network of boatmen to assist tourists and deploying lifeguards at Jet Ski and canoe rental sites from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to prevent drowning incidents. Lifeguards will also be stationed at all seven beaches on Koh Larn Island, with multilingual warning announcements broadcasted and buoys set up to ensure safety.







Addressing road safety concerns, particularly involving tourist vans, were also a key agenda item. Plans were made to escalate concerns raised by the Chinese delegation to central authorities in the event of accidents. Pol. Maj. Gen. Santhikorn emphasized the ongoing efforts to develop and strengthen safety protocols, noting the significance of the third visit by the Chinese delegation.

Following the meeting, Pol. Maj. Gen. Santhikorn, accompanied by Madam Jin and other officials, conducted an on-site visit to Bali Hai Pier to affix safety message stickers aimed at preventing water-related accidents among tourists. The collaborative efforts between Thai authorities and the Chinese delegation reflect a shared commitment to enhancing tourist safety and promoting a positive tourism experience in Pattaya City and Chonburi Province.







Key stakeholders attending the meeting included Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, Navin Thirawit, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 2, Pol. Col. Man Rodthong, Permanent-Secretary of Banglamung District, Paradon Chainaphaporn, as well as representatives from the Immigration Office, Marine Department, various related agencies, and volunteers.

The Chinese officials commended Thai authorities for their commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese tourists and expressed their intent to promote the proposed safety measures to Chinese audiences to encourage more tourist visits to Thailand.































