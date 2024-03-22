10 men storm Pattaya house injuring one with pellet gun

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of ten teenagers forcefully entered a residence located within Soi S.R., Nong Pla Lai Sub-district in east Pattaya, indiscriminately firing a pellet gun on March 17. Anuchit Chaijarung, 22, narrowly escaped serious harm when a pellet grazed the back of his right shoulder, inflicting minor wounds. The frenzied attack also resulted in significant property damage, with bullet holes discovered on the wall of the house and a nearby mango tree.







Following intensive investigation and the acquisition of a court order, law enforcement officials apprehended Sarot, 34, and his younger brother Chanont, 20, proprietors of a local motorcycle repair shop. The duo faced charges of “participation in a criminal gang entering a residence with violent intent or threats of violence, armed violence, and committing crimes together with two or more persons during night time.”







During interrogation, Chanont disclosed that the altercation stemmed from a prior conflict with the victim, wherein his brother had generously repaired the victim’s motorcycle free of charge. However, instead of expressing gratitude, the individuals involved exhibited hostile behaviour and brandished weapons. Feeling threatened, the brothers rallied their associates to address and mediate the dispute at the victim’s abode. Regrettably, the situation escalated into a violent confrontation.







Chanont further acknowledged that he was unaware that an acquaintance accompanying them possessed a firearm and had impulsively discharged it, resulting in unforeseen repercussions. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the man responsible for the shooting hastily fled on a motorcycle to seek sanctuary at the residence of relatives in Sisaket Province. Subsequently, amidst on-going negotiations, he has been urged to surrender himself to law enforcement authorities.































