Pattaya police close in on slashing robber

Banglamung police are getting closer to capturing a man wanted for slashing an elderly woman during a robbery.







The suspect, 41-year-old Somsak Thipprapayam, is wanted for the late-night attack on Wirat Wijitsombat, 68, at her Sukhumvit Soi 71 shop June 18. She was placed into the intensive-care unit at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. Thipprapayam escaped allegedly with 20,000 baht.

Banglamung police said they traced the suspect to Wat Chaimongkol Market, where he bought new clothes and changed before hiding on Pattaya Beach where they lost him. However, police believe he’s still in the city.

Investigators said Thipprapayam has an arrest record for snatch-and-run thefts in Rayong and moved into a friend’s house near the victim’s shop after being released from prison.











