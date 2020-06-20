Pattaya’s oppressive weather

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort

Tuesday 16th June Pattana A & B

On Tuesday 16th June we went to Pattana where we played the A & B loop. It was some time ago we played here. We were always impressed by the quality of this golf course, however, this time we were disappointed by the course conditions. The quality was not as it usually is, maybe the heavy rain was a problem for course maintenance.







The weather was oppressive and dark clouds stayed around us, but we kept dry.

The results were not very impressive. Willem Lasonder won with 33 Stableford points and Dan Garvey was second with 32 points.

The near pins were won by Rosaleen Garvey, Dave Smith and Jonathan Pratt.

Thursday 18th June Eastern Star

Our venue for Thursday 18th June was Eastern Star. The course was in reasonable condition after the heavy rain the night before. It was the same oppressive weather with a dark sky. We had only a few drops. This weather is exhausting to play.

Tim Knight was in a good shape Thursday with steady long drives. It seemed he had no problems with the weather. He won with 37 Stableford points. Second was Neil Harvey with 33 points.

The near pins were a problem today. Nobody landed their tee-shot on any of the 4 greens.











