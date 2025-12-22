When danger is everywhere, Pattaya motorcycle crashes no longer shock

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night fatal crash involving a foreign motorcyclist near Mabprachan Reservoir has once again exposed the uncomfortable reality of road safety in and around Pattaya — especially on secondary roads where danger often goes unchecked.

According to accounts shared online, the motorcycle was traveling at high speed, skidding and throwing sparks before slamming into a parked trailer left on the roadway. Some commenters pointed to reckless parking habits, noting that vehicles and trailers are often left partially or fully blocking lanes, particularly at night. “Thais love to park in the middle of the road,” one comment read, adding that responsibility may lie on more than one side.







Others focused on speed. Witnesses said the rider appeared to lose control before impact, prompting blunt reactions such as, “The rider lost control of the bike — the bike didn’t lose control.” Even so, many expressed sympathy, noting the timing of the tragedy just days before Christmas.

As usual, speculation followed quickly. Was speed a factor? Alcohol? The familiar questions surfaced again, reflecting growing public fatigue. “Always late at night,” one comment said. “Every night it seems these days.”

The incident comes as police announce tighter New Year travel safety measures, warning that motorcyclists remain the most vulnerable road users — particularly on poorly lit secondary roads. Yet this warning sparked frustration rather than reassurance among residents.



“Do you mean kids with no helmets, riding the wrong way against traffic, no headlights, no taillights, no indicators, missing mirrors completely?” one commenter asked sarcastically. For many, enforcement feels selective or absent, while dangerous behavior continues nightly with little consequence.

Between illegally parked vehicles, uneven road conditions, poor lighting, speeding, alcohol, and weak enforcement, crashes like this feel less like shocking accidents and more like predictable outcomes. Until those issues are addressed together — not just with holiday warnings — residents fear the cycle will continue, with motorcycles paying the highest price.



































