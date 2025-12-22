From imagination to reality, Pattaya unveils a striking new art wall landmark

PATTAYA, Thailand – What began as a creative idea on a screen has now become a real-world landmark in the heart of Pattaya. A once-plain concrete wall has been transformed into a vibrant ART WALL, bringing colour, creativity, and fresh energy to the city. The mural is based on the winning artwork from a public vote held in June, where the most-liked design captured the imagination of residents and visitors alike.

Now, that popular illustration has leapt off the screen and onto a full-scale wall, turning an ordinary urban space into a new photo-worthy destination. The project highlights Pattaya’s growing embrace of public art as a way to enhance city spaces, encourage creativity, and offer tourists something new to discover beyond the usual attractions.







The mural is already drawing attention as a new check-in spot, inviting passersby to stop, take photos, and experience a piece of Pattaya’s creative spirit brought to life.

Location: Wastewater Treatment Pond area, South Pattaya — along Walking Street Road.

Anyone passing through the area is encouraged to stop by, snap a photo, and share their moment online, helping spread the story of how imagination can truly reshape a city.



































