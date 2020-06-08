Pattaya SRRT’s new mantra – kill mosquitos before they kill us

By Warapun Jaikusol
SSR teams pour abate into drains to reduce the spread of common house mosquitoes.
The Public Health Department has mobilized to fog neighborhoods with pesticide, hand out abate and pamphlets, and remind people not to let their guard in the fight against Dengue fever.

Surveillance and Rapid Response Teams (SRRT) converged on four local communities June 5, Nong Aor, Soi 6, Paniadchang, and North Pattaya to destroy breeding grounds for dengue-carrying Aedes Aegypti mosquito larvae in the villages.

Pattaya’s SRRTs plan to visit local communities every Friday to reduce the spread of common house mosquitoes.




