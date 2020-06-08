Lawrie McBride unstoppable in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, Jun 5 Pattana B+A Stableford

Lawrie McBride is flying. In the seven games he has played since the resumption of golf, he has had no score less than 35 points and ranging up to 41 points. Needless to say, his handicap has taken a dive from 15 to 12 in that few weeks.







Today he topped a field of twenty players where fourteen of them had scores of 30 points and more. In form Bill Copeland was one point behind Lawrie with his 37 points.

Mike Tottenham had one of his better games to grab 36 points along with the consistent Martin Patch on the same score.

On the 331, en route to Pattana, the low dark clouds looked threatening, and they looked that way for our entire round. But nothing more happened, apart from some distant rumbling, and everyone completed the round in good time, and dry.

We were offered a two tee start but, with only five groups, it was decided that the one tee was just fine and, given a choice, we opted to start on B1. The computer system was changed to allow us to pay green fees earlier than last week, so the starter then gave us the okay to tee off about 25 minutes earlier than scheduled.

Loading…

The course is still in good condition but had not changed much in the week since our last visit due to, we believe, some of the ground staff having not yet returned. Even so, the staff who are working are keeping up the high standards.

While Pattana is running the great deal of 1350 baht all in, we are happy to be here and the later start time required to get that price is very acceptable.

Phil has the feeling in his bones that we are not far from the go ahead to sell alcohol at the bar, and then competition will be on in earnest and we can resume our fun presentations.

We hope Lawrie can hold his good form and, one day soon, actually get to wear the Green Jacket for his efforts.











