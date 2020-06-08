Thailand interprovincial bus services on Southern route to resume on June 9

BANGKOK – The interprovincial bus services to all southern destinations will be ready to serve passengers starting on Tuesday, after over two months of closure.

The Transport Company Limited, one of Thailand’s state enterprises, announced today that it is ready to run on all southern routes starting this Tuesday, 9th of June. According to Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s dispensation, that public transport can travel between provinces and during the curfew period, with the proviso that all parties follow the regulations and ensure safety. For instance, passengers practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask at all times during the journey, and prohibiting food and beverages on board. Eating is only allowed at the highway rest areas.







Meanwhile, the Department of Rail Transport is continuing its intensive measures to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, by randomly inspecting all rail transport providers, from the facilities at ticket counters through to the train wagons. According to the report for the last week, passenger numbers have risen to over 100,000 a day. The department is currently planning a framework with other related authorities to be ready for the upcoming start of the new semester. The plan will also be proposed to the Ministry of Transport. (NNT)











