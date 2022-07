There are a lot of rough things on Soi 6, but now the road is not one of them.

Business owners and residents on Pattaya’s infamous entertainment street complained that the road was covered in potholes with iron rods even sticking out of the pavement.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai, city council members and engineers inspected the street July 7 and set about repairing and repaving the soi of fun.