Major roadwork on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua has begun.

Pattaya hired Sahakim Motor Co. to construct a new storm-drainage system under the busy Sukhumvit highway from Soi Photisan to the Naklua Canal.







The first phase of the work began July 7 at the entrance of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to the beginning of Soi Photisan.

Work crews are closing one lane in 90-meter increments to reduce traffic congestion, as well as hazard lights.