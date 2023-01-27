Pattaya Soi 6 cleared of chairs and illegal road obstructions

Pattaya City Hall officers cleared Soi 6 of chairs and orange cones that bar owners used to illegally block off parking.

Municipal police chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap responded after motorists complained about traffic congestion due to the street being narrowed by obstructions, including bar stools where bargirls sit in the shade for much of each afternoon.







Other businesses block off parking spots in front of their shops in violation of the law. Businesses were ordered to clear the street or face fines of 2,000 baht a day.

































