Red Cross to consider repairing home of poor Pattaya family

A poor Nongprue family may soon get much-needed home repairs, courtesy of the Chonburi Red Cross.

Nongprue Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam and staff from the subdistrict’s Social Welfare Department visited the Moo 11 house of Naliwan Sae-Tiew, 60, on Jan. 25.

The found an 18-year-old house built on rented land with a leaky roof that previously left the family of three knee-deep in water and with no money to repair it.







Naliwan said she lost her job during the coronavirus pandemic and now only gets odd jobs for 100-200 baht a day. The land rent of 1,000 baht is paid by her eldest daughter. But her granddaughter, who lives with them, dropped out of school after ninth grade because Naliwan didn’t have the money to buy uniforms or supplies.

Wanchai, who gave the family a bag of supplies and food, said the house qualifies for a Red Cross home-rehabilitation project. Staffers surveyed the damage and needed work and will submit it to the Red Cross for a budget.





































