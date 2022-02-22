Pattaya ‘skywalk’ park study ready in April

The feasibility study for a skywalk park on Pratamnak Hill below the Pattaya City sign will be complete in April and passed on to the Eastern Economic Corridor board to fund.

Pattaya engineering chief Boontien Jansuk chaired the second public hearing into the six-rai project Feb. 20 at the Siamese Hotel.



Project director Songkrit Sanpakit and architect Somlum Boonnarong laid out the details of the plan to business leaders and Pattaya residents. They solicited ideas to make the “Khao Pattaya” (Pattaya Hill) project better.

The development includes a 4,400-sq.-meter exhibition zone, food and beverage shops and souvenir stores. A glass-and-aluminum elevated “skywalk” will give tourists a 360-degree view of nature that spans 250 meters.







At the far end of the project will be the “Pattaya Historical Tower”, a 280-meter-high structure offering 12,900 sq. meters of floorspace in three zones: a historical zone, two viewpoints 90- and 200-meters above the sea, and a non-public broadcast-antenna deck.

The environmental impact study is complete and feedback from the second hearing will be incorporated into the final feasibility study due in April. The EEC board will then vote on whether to fund the skywalk’s construction.































