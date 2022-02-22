Thailand still offers free COVID treatment via health welfare programs

Free treatment remains for COVID-19 patients via their normal health welfare programs as well as those with emergency illnesses, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He said that he signed a notification of the Public Health Ministry on Feb 18 on the treatment of COVID-19 patients including those protected under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP). The notification will take effect on March 1.



According to Mr Anutin, the people who have severe symptoms from COVID-19 and their underlying illnesses will continue to receive free treatment under UCEP. This also covers the green-coded COVID-19 patients who later develop serious symptoms.







Those with no or mild symptoms can seek free services under their normal health welfare schemes. If they go to private hospitals, they will have to pay for treatment by themselves.

Mr Anutin advised people infected with COVID-19 to register for treatment via the hotline 1330 and the LINE account @nhso. (TNA)

































