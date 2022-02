A truck driver drowned when he drove his 18-wheeler off the end of a pier at Laem Chabang Port.

Anucha Wantikul, 32, was found in the cab of his Isuzu tractor five hours after the accident at the Sriracha jetty. Salvage divers eventually pulled the sunken cab back on shore.

Witnesses said the Roi Et native drove to the end of a container ship to receive a load, but inexplicably lost control and drove right off the dock.