Pattaya shines as the stage for beauty and talent

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet extended a warm welcome to the contestants of Miss Grand Chonburi 2025 and Man Hot Star International 2024 at Pattaya City Hall on December 2.

The contestants, including 12 Miss Grand Chonburi finalists and representatives from 15 countries for Man Hot Star International, are in Pattaya for a pre-pageant camp. These events aim to boost Chonburi’s tourism and economy, spotlighting the province as a key destination for both local and international travelers.

The grand finals of Miss Grand Chonburi 2025 will take place on December 6, at Tha Chang Café in Bang Saen, with activities spread across Pattaya and Bang Saen. The city invites residents and tourists to support the contestants and enjoy the celebratory atmosphere of the events.































































