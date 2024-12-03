Thai-speaking Italian backpacker accused of theft, disrespecting woman in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic incident unfolded at an apartment in South Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao when an Italian backpacker, identified as Andrea, allegedly stole 4,000 baht and evaded payment to a local Thai woman, December 1. Security footage captured the suspect rummaging through belongings and taking money from a pink bag behind the apartment’s bar counter before leaving early in the morning.

Darinraya Kongsuk, the 36-year-old apartment owner, explained that the foreigner had checked in on November 29 and was set to leave on December 1. Instead of checking out properly, Andrea used the quiet early hours to steal money and flee, leaving his room key on the counter.







Earlier during his stay, the Italian caused further trouble by allegedly bringing a Thai woman to his room and refusing to pay her agreed compensation. The woman, visibly upset, sought help from the staff, claiming Andrea spoke fluent Thai but refused to settle his payment.

Darinraya expressed her dismay, stating, “This is the first time something like this has happened here. His behavior was disrespectful, especially toward Thai people.” She has filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station, urging authorities to track down the suspect.

The incident serves as a warning to local business owners and accommodation providers to remain vigilant when hosting foreign guests. Authorities are continuing their investigation and believe the suspect is still in the Pattaya area.

















































