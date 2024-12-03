Pattaya applies ‘Go Green’ and ‘Zero Waste’ initiatives at the Jazz Festival this weekend

By Pattaya Mail
0
351
Mayor Poramet ensures readiness for the upcoming Pattaya International Jazz Festival by meeting with vendors and stakeholders.

PATTAYA, Thailand – As to ensure vendors’ readiness for the upcoming Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024, Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet called up a meeting with representatives from the event’s organizing agencies, contractors, and participating vendors on December 2.



The Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024 will take place from December 6-7, at Pattaya Beach. This annual event aims to enhance Pattaya’s global image as a hub for music, arts, and culture, while boosting the local economy through tourism-related spending. The festival is expected to attract a high-quality tourist demographic, fostering both local and international economic growth.

At the meeting, the Mayor emphasized the importance of offering high-quality food at reasonable prices, maintaining cleanliness, and using eco-friendly materials in line with Pattaya’s “Pattaya Go Green” and “Zero Waste” initiatives. Vendors were also encouraged to help maintain a sustainable environment by guiding visitors to properly dispose of waste, contributing to Pattaya’s goal of becoming a low-carbon city and a sustainable tourism destination.

With a focus on sustainability, Pattaya prepares for an eco-friendly event, highlighting music, art, and global tourism.



Vendors and officials gather to finalize plans and align with Pattaya’s “Go Green” initiative ahead of the highly anticipated festival.




















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR