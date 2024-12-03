Pattaya applies ‘Go Green’ and ‘Zero Waste’ initiatives at the Jazz Festival this weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – As to ensure vendors’ readiness for the upcoming Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024, Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet called up a meeting with representatives from the event’s organizing agencies, contractors, and participating vendors on December 2.







The Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024 will take place from December 6-7, at Pattaya Beach. This annual event aims to enhance Pattaya’s global image as a hub for music, arts, and culture, while boosting the local economy through tourism-related spending. The festival is expected to attract a high-quality tourist demographic, fostering both local and international economic growth.

At the meeting, the Mayor emphasized the importance of offering high-quality food at reasonable prices, maintaining cleanliness, and using eco-friendly materials in line with Pattaya’s “Pattaya Go Green” and “Zero Waste” initiatives. Vendors were also encouraged to help maintain a sustainable environment by guiding visitors to properly dispose of waste, contributing to Pattaya’s goal of becoming a low-carbon city and a sustainable tourism destination.

























































