Pattaya sees 9.32% tourism growth, exciting events coming in 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 3rd, Ms Urai Mukpradabthong, Director of the Pattaya Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), addressed the media to report on the significant growth in Pattaya’s tourism for the first half of 2024 and to highlight the exciting upcoming events planned for the region.

Ms Urai shared the encouraging news that Pattaya saw a remarkable 9.32% increase in tourist arrivals from January to June 2024 compared to the same period last year. “We welcomed 12.69 million visitors, up from 11.61 million in 2023. This growth includes 7.20 million Thai tourists and 5.49 million international visitors,” she reported.







She attributed this positive trend to Pattaya’s strategic location and extensive amenities. “Our strategic location, just one and a half hours from Bangkok, coupled with over 70,000 accommodation options and a wide variety of attractions and activities, makes Pattaya a premier destination for travellers,” said Ms Urai.

Ms Urai highlighted several key events designed to attract both domestic and international tourists: Pattaya Marathon: “This event will bring together athletes and spectators for a thrilling race,” she noted. Chonburi Light Show in Sriracha: “A mesmerizing light show that promises to captivate audiences,” she said. Amazing Music Festival (August 30 – September 1): “We are thrilled to host popular Chinese artists performing at Pattaya Beach, offering an unforgettable musical experience,” Ms Urai announced. Pattaya International Fireworks Festival (November 29-30): “This spectacular event along Pattaya Beach will light up the night sky and enchant viewers,” she added.

Ms Urai also discussed ongoing promotional activities and partnerships aimed at sustaining tourism throughout the year. “Since July, we have organized numerous promotional events, with many more planned through the end of the year. Our efforts include partnerships with U-Tapao Airport and Thai Lion Air to launch a campaign encouraging tourists, especially from landlocked northern provinces, to visit Pattaya during the green season,” she explained.

The ambitious goal for the second half of 2024 is to attract an additional one million tourists. “We aim for a total of 25 million visitors by the end of the year, up from 23 million in 2023,” Ms Urai stated. Emphasizing the importance of hospitality and sustainability, Ms Urai said, “We believe in providing a warm welcome to our guests and ensuring they have a memorable experience. We are also focused on environmental conservation to drive sustainable economic growth in Chonburi-Pattaya.”

In conclusion, Ms Urai extended an invitation to all potential visitors. “I invite everyone to experience the charm, excitement, and hospitality of Pattaya. Whether you’re a local or an international traveller, there is something for everyone here. We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful region and celebrating the beauty and vibrancy of Pattaya together.”

The press conference ended with a positive outlook for Pattaya’s tourism industry, promising an exciting array of events and a warm welcome to all visitors.





































