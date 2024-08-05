Police crackdown following violent brawl between Thais and Kuwaitis in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the wake of a chaotic brawl between Bolt drivers and Middle Eastern tourists on the early morning of August 3, Pattaya authorities have intensified efforts to maintain order and preserve the city’s image as a premier tourist destination.







The violent altercation erupted at 5 a.m. in Soi Yensabai, South Pattaya, causing panic among tourists and local residents. Several foreigners sustained injuries and were promptly treated by rescue workers before being transported to a hospital. Authorities urged affected business owners and injured parties to file complaints, highlighting the incident’s negative impact on Pattaya’s reputation.

By 1 p.m., Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nutet, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Superintendent of Tourist Police Station 4, Division 2, and Pol. Lt. Col. Weerachai Thinkamut, Inspector of Chonburi Immigration, led a joint task force of over 50 officers to inspect foreign nationals’ documentation and residence reports as per Section 38.

Authorities engaged in dialogue with representatives of the Kuwaiti youth group, predominantly students on holiday in Thailand. They emphasized the importance of adhering to local laws and maintaining peaceful conduct within the community. Furthermore, the police announced intentions to prosecute the Kuwaiti individuals involved in assaulting Thai nationals.

The Pattaya City Police Station will forward the incident details to Chonburi Immigration to request the revocation of their stay permits, followed by deportation proceedings. This decisive action aims to reinforce legal compliance and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors in Pattaya.





































