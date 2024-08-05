Brutal assault on Canadian raises serious questions about tourist safety in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A brutal assault on a Canadian national in Pattaya’s infamous Soi 6 has cast a dark shadow over the city’s reputation as a tourist destination. On the night of July 31, Mr Mark Robert Westendorf, a 65-year-old former oil company manager, was viciously attacked by men dressed as bouncers. Now, he lies in critical condition in a private hospital’s ICU, while his wife, Mrs Nongyao Panraksa, pleads for justice.







This incident is not just a random act of violence but a glaring indictment of the safety conditions in Pattaya’s entertainment zones. According to Mrs Panraksa, her husband had gone out to socialize, only to end up fighting for his life after being brutally assaulted. Witnesses reported that Mr Westendorf was attacked after leaning against a vehicle, with an argument escalating to violence when one of the so-called bouncers struck him, causing him to fall and sustain a severe head injury.

Adding to the outrage, a foreign witness captured parts of the incident on video, confirming the attacker’s identity. The assailant, in a brazen attempt to escape accountability, even tried to seize the witness’s phone. This blatant disregard for law and order is shocking, but what’s more disturbing is the apparent apathy towards the safety of tourists in Pattaya.

The attack on Mr Westendorf is a wake-up call. Pattaya’s local authorities must face the harsh reality: their city is becoming synonymous with danger rather than the vibrant nightlife and attractions it’s supposed to offer. How can a city expect to attract millions of tourists when those same tourists risk being assaulted in the streets?

The question now is, what will the authorities do? This isn’t an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend where visitors find themselves victims of violence. The safety measures in place are clearly inadequate, and unless there is a drastic overhaul, Pattaya risks losing its appeal entirely.

Mrs Panraksaa’s emotional plea for justice is more than a call for accountability for her husband’s attackers; it’s a desperate cry for change. The authorities must not only bring the culprits to justice but also implement stringent safety protocols to protect all tourists. It’s time for Pattaya to clean up its act, ensure the safety of its visitors, and restore its tarnished reputation.

The world is watching how Pattaya responds to this incident. Will it continue to allow violence to tarnish its streets, or will it take decisive action to protect those who come to enjoy its many attractions? For the sake of Mr Westendorf and countless other potential victims, we hope it’s the latter.





































