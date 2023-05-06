Pattaya rousts 6 homeless from abandoned building

City security officers rousted six homeless people from an abandoned South Pattaya building and sent them to a Chonburi shelter in hopes they don’t come back.

Responding to neighbors’ complaints about trash being dumped around the building on Soi 13/4, city hall officials removed the six men and women and handed them over to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.







The shelter offers temporary accommodation, rehabilitation and occupational training. But all the services are voluntary and residents can leave at any point.

Pattaya officials said they often do and usually return to the place they were evicted from.

Pattaya officials said they want the homeless to go back to family members or relatives.





















