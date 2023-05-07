Pattaya eyes major Bali Hai Pier repairs, upgrade

Pattaya hopes to spend 30 million baht to repair and upgrade Bali Hai Pier.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said May 3 that the Bali Hai bridge connecting the piers to the mainland was falling apart again and needed repaired from its foundation up. The bridge last had major maintenance in 2015 although it was resurfaced in 2017.







Poramet also suggested a roof should be built over the bridge area to shelter tourists from the sun and rain.

Currently, Pattaya has about 20 million baht on hand and allocated for Bali Hai maintenance. Its repair and upgrades will cost 30 million, so Poramet said the city council will be asked to appropriate the difference.













