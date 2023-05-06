Five Thai products boast largest global market share in 2022

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported on the analysis of 5 Thai export products that topped global market share in 2022, namely, durian, cassava, condom, canned pineapple, and canned tuna.







According to the data from Global Demand Dashboard on the website: http://คิดค้า.com, in 2022:

– Export value of fresh durian was USD3,219.42 million, with 93.3% global market share. The main markets were China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

– Export value of cassava was USD1,523.80 million, with 46.5% global market share. The main market was China (accounting for 98.6% of the country’s cassava export)

– Export value of condom was USD272.26 million, with 44.0% global market share. The main markets were China, USA, and Vietnam

– Export value of canned pineapple was USD469.69 million, with 36.4% global market share. The main markets were USA, Russia, and Germany

– Export value of canned tuna was USD2,284.21 million, with 24.8% global market share. The main markets were USA, Japan, and Australia







This is in line with the Department of Agricultural Promotion’s data which shows that Thailand exported 110,144 million Baht worth of fresh durians and 14,943 million Baht worth of frozen durians in 2022. The Prime Minister thanked all concerned sectors for the success in Thai product export in the global markets, and was confident of the competitiveness of other Thai products to be promoted through the Government’s various policy implementations, e.g., business matching, domestic & overseas product distribution channels, etc., in a bid to increase market shares and add more values. (PRD)















