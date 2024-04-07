Pattaya Rotarians empower children through sustainable projects at CPDC

PATTAYA, Thailand – Members of the Rotary Club of Dolphin Pattaya International, under the leadership of Dr. Margaret Deter and Dr. Otmar Deter, recently paid a visit to the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Huay Yai, to observe the impactful sustainable initiatives designed to support and empower children.







Guided by Siromes Akarapongpanich, the center’s director, the guests embarked on a comprehensive tour of the innovative projects. A standout feature was the sustainable agriculture program, deeply rooted in the legacy of King Rama IX. Children actively participate in activities such as vegetable gardening, pesticide-free farming, and mushroom cultivation as part of this program.

In addition to sustainable agriculture, the visit showcased other commendable practices. Among them, the Aquaponics Systems stood out as innovative systems integrating fish and plant cultivation, promoting resource efficiency. Another notable project was the Fish Pond Excavation, aimed at creating a sustainable aquatic environment for fish. Of particular interest to the visitors was the project to raise ducks, chickens, and pigs. These endeavours not only foster self-sufficiency but also reduce household expenses for the Center and the local community.





An inspiring dimension emerged through the craftsmanship project undertaken by the children. They skilfully crafted decoupage bags and souvenirs for the HHN Foundation for Thai Children. Priced at an affordable one hundred baht each, these items are available for purchase at their shop in the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya. The proceeds contribute to educational funding and the overall betterment of children’s lives.





































