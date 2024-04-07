Bangkok to Chonburi, Pattaya, and Map Ta Phut toll fees waived for Songkran Festival

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced that it will lift toll fees on key expressways from the early morning of Saturday (Apr 13) until midnight to alleviate traffic and lower travel expenses during the Songkran festival. The toll waiver includes the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway, Si Rat Expressway, and Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

Similarly, the Highways Department said tolls on three major motorways from April 12 to April 18 would also be waived to coincide with the Songkran holiday. This includes Motorway No.7, serving the route from Bangkok to Chonburi, Pattaya, and Map Ta Phut, and two sections of Motorway No.9, which facilitate travel from Bang Pa-In to Bang Phli and from Phra Pradaeng to Bang Khun Thien.







Additionally, motorists will have the opportunity to use a 64-kilometer stretch of Motorway No.6, from Pak Chong to Si Khiew and Kham Thalay Sor, free of charge, available 24 hours a day during this period.

To aid travelers during this peak time, the department is also setting up 393 service stations nationwide, ensuring continuous support to facilitate a seamless and secure travel experience for everyone. (NNT)
































