Demand for ice surges amid sweltering heat in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As temperatures in Pattaya soar to over 40 degrees Celsius, residents are scrambling to find relief from the relentless heat, leading to a significant spike in the demand for ice.

Boonanan Pattanasin, Director of Racha Group, producers of block and cubed ice, revealed on April 5th that ice sales have surged by approximately 25-30% since the onset of the hot season in March. With the upcoming Songkran Festival on April 18 and 19, Boonanan anticipates a further increase of 30-40% in ice sales.







Boonanan said, “Despite the heightened demand, prices have remained stable, with no observed increase despite recent electricity fare hikes. Proactive stock replenishment over the past month ensures an adequate supply during the upcoming festivities. While production capacity remains unchanged, the factory has bolstered its ice inventory to efficiently meet consumer needs.

“Various types of ice have witnessed heightened demand during this period”, he added, “prompting our factory to streamline production to satisfy market demands while upholding product quality and consumer confidence.”





































