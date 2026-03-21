Pattaya reviews city development plan, sets long-term vision for quality urban growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya have moved forward with reviewing the city’s development strategy as part of efforts to strengthen long-term planning and guide the city toward sustainable growth and improved quality of life.

The meeting of the Pattaya City Development Committee was held on March 19 and chaired by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai. City executives, members of the Pattaya City Council, department heads, and planning committee members attended the session at Pattaya City Hall, with some participants joining via Zoom.

During the meeting, officials reviewed revisions to the second Pattaya City Development Plan (2023–2027), including additional amendments for 2026. The updates are intended to ensure the plan remains aligned with current circumstances and complies with regulations set by Thailand’s Ministry of Interior governing local government development planning.

City leaders emphasized the importance of continuously updating the development framework to support Pattaya’s growth while ensuring balanced and sustainable urban development in the years ahead.







The committee also considered the draft Terms of Reference (TOR) for hiring consultants to prepare the third Pattaya Local Development Plan covering the period 2028–2032. The new plan will help define long-term strategies for infrastructure, economic development, public services, and community well-being.

Participants agreed in principle with the proposed framework and operational approach, allowing the city to move forward with preparing the next stage of its development roadmap while ensuring compliance with national policies and regulations.



































