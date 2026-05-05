Chinese tourist collapses after first-time cannabis use at Pattaya shop, rescue teams rush to assist

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency responders were called to a cannabis shop in Pattaya late at night after a Chinese tourist reportedly suffered seizures, vomiting, and breathing difficulties following his first experience smoking cannabis.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on May 5 at a cannabis store identified as Bow Thailand, located in Soi 15, Pattaya Second Road.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old Chinese man in distress, experiencing chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and continuous vomiting. Friends at the scene attempted to help by applying cold compresses, but his condition did not improve.







Emergency responders provided initial assistance, including the use of ammonia inhalants to revive consciousness. However, the patient reportedly refused medical treatment and declined to be transported to hospital.

According to rescue volunteer Suriyan Chamnanyom, the man was found in a severe condition and initially showed symptoms consistent with a panic or adverse reaction after consuming cannabis. Despite assistance efforts, he insisted on refusing further treatment.

Preliminary information from the shop indicated that the tourist had purchased and smoked a single cannabis joint. It was reportedly his first time using cannabis, and he had no known underlying medical conditions prior to the incident.

Authorities later withdrew from the scene after the patient continued to refuse hospital treatment.

Officials have since advised cannabis retailers to exercise caution, including informing customers—especially first-time users—about proper usage and potential risks, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

















































