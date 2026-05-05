Mayor leads education reform push through stronger school-home partnership in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening of a parents’ meeting at Pattaya City School 11, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the school, parents, and the wider community in supporting student development, May 5.

The meeting was attended by the mayor’s assistant secretary, school teachers, and parents of students, who gathered to discuss educational plans and development strategies for the academic year.







The session focused on building mutual understanding between the school and parents, including clarifying teaching approaches, educational policies, and initiatives to enhance students’ academic performance and overall potential.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of collaboration among schools, parents, and communities in improving educational quality. He also highlighted the goal of nurturing students into capable young people with strong moral values and skills suited to a rapidly changing future.

Pattaya City reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to improving education standards, with a focus on inclusive participation from all sectors to support sustainable youth development.

















































