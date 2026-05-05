Pattaya prepares for International Pride Festival 2026 with 2.8km beach parade and global vision

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has begun preparations for the Pattaya International Pride Festival 2026, a large-scale celebration expected to return for its seventh consecutive year, featuring a major beachfront parade and expanded international participation.

At a planning meeting held at Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat chaired discussions on event readiness, joined by senior city officials, representatives from public and private sectors, LGBTQ+ business networks, and the Sisters Foundation, who also presented event concepts and activities.







The festival is scheduled to take place from June 26–28, 2026 along Pattaya Beach Road in Chonburi Province, under the theme “PROUD IN EVERY SHADE, CELEBRATE YOUR TRUE LIGHT”, highlighting inclusivity, equality, and self-expression.

Organizers said the event will feature a “Soft Rainbow” concept blending beach scenery and sunset atmosphere, alongside a major highlight—a Pride parade stretching over 2.8 kilometers along the beachfront.

The three-day program includes key activities such as the “ONE MAN ONE WOMAN ON THE BEACH” competition (6th edition) on June 26, a large-scale Pride parade on June 27, and the “Health Queen” pageant organized by the Sisters Foundation on June 28.

Officials reviewed logistics including venue preparation, traffic management, public safety, transportation, communications, and crowd control. Lessons learned from previous editions were also discussed, with a strong emphasis on improving safety standards for participants and spectators.







The meeting also addressed scheduling considerations due to the proximity of local election periods, with officials stressing that all parade content must remain non-political to ensure the event maintains a neutral, creative, and inclusive atmosphere.

City officials reaffirmed that Pattaya aims to position the festival as an international event promoting equality, diversity, and tourism growth, aligned with the city’s broader “Better Pattaya” development strategy focused on sustainable tourism expansion.

















































