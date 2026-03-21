Man punches another over urination on Pattaya street, drawing calls for public respect

PATTAYA, Thailand – A street confrontation in the tourist city of Pattaya has triggered a heated debate online after a viral video showed a man punching another man to the ground following an argument over alleged inappropriate behavior in public.

On March 20, a video clip posted by the Facebook page Jae Moi V+ quickly spread across social media. The footage shows a man with frizzy hair walking up to a man wearing a white shirt before delivering a punch that sends him falling onto the road.

According to the page’s post, the confrontation reportedly began after the man in the white shirt was seen urinating in the middle of the street in front of women and children. The man who threw the punch allegedly said he could not tolerate the behavior, claiming it was indecent conduct in a public place and harmful to the city’s image as a tourist destination.

Witnesses said the incident took place in a busy area frequented by both residents and visitors. The sudden altercation startled onlookers, including foreign tourists, some of whom appeared shocked by the scene unfolding in broad daylight.







The clip quickly drew strong reactions from Thai netizens. Some expressed support for the man who confronted the alleged offender, saying public urination in crowded tourist areas is unacceptable and disrespectful. Others, however, criticized the use of violence, arguing that the situation should have been handled by authorities rather than through physical force.

The incident has once again sparked discussion about public behavior and law enforcement in Pattaya, a major tourism hub that welcomes millions of visitors each year.

As of now, local authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether legal action will be taken against either of the individuals involved.



































