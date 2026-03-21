German tourist injured after falling from songthaew on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A female tourist from Germany was injured after reportedly falling from a songthaew (shared pickup taxi or baht-bus) along Pattaya Beach Road on March 20, causing alarm among people at the scene.

The incident occurred along the busy beachfront road, where the tourist reportedly lost her balance and fell from the vehicle. Witnesses said she suffered a leg injury that appeared visibly deformed, prompting immediate concern from bystanders.

Officers from the Pattaya City Municipal Enforcement Department, together with lifeguards from the Pattaya Lifeguard Service, quickly responded to the scene and provided initial first aid.

Authorities also helped manage traffic and cleared a path for emergency responders so an ambulance could reach the injured tourist quickly. She was later transported to Pattaya International Hospital for further medical treatment.

Further details about how the fall occurred have not yet been officially confirmed.









































